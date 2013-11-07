360 Panoramic Tour: Venice Home

The massing of the home is broken into a series of volumes featuring a palette of Mahogany and Ebony-stained Western Red Cedar. Polished countertops and backsplashes from Caesarstone are showcased in the kitchen and bathrooms and rounded out by custom-made mahogany cabinets.

The house opens onto an extensive number of courtyards, patios and roof gardens that act as outdoor rooms. The massing of the home is broken into a series of volumes featuring a palette of Mahogany and Ebony-stained Western Red Cedar. Polished countertops and backsplashes from Caesarstone are showcased in the kitchen and bathrooms and rounded out by custom-made mahogany cabinets. Large lift and slide door systems allow for the living and dining area to completely open up to the courtyard. There is also a smaller door system on the opposite side of the room that opens onto a Pine Needle Courtyard so the room can be opened on two sides simultaneously.