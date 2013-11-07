360 Panoramic Tour: Venice Home
The final product reveals an array of special spaces, surprises and even some challenges as you move through and around the home, highlighting an enchanting sense of discovery.
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
The house opens onto an extensive number of courtyards, patios and roof gardens that act as outdoor rooms. The massing of the home is broken into a series of volumes featuring a palette of Mahogany and Ebony-stained Western Red Cedar. Polished countertops and backsplashes from Caesarstone are showcased in the kitchen and bathrooms and rounded out by custom-made mahogany cabinets. Large lift and slide door systems allow for the living and dining area to completely open up to the courtyard. There is also a smaller door system on the opposite side of the room that opens onto a Pine Needle Courtyard so the room can be opened on two sides simultaneously.