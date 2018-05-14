Vaulted Skylights and Concrete Columns Connect This Melbourne Home With the Sun
View Photos
Australian Homes + Home Tours

Vaulted Skylights and Concrete Columns Connect This Melbourne Home With the Sun

Add to
Like
Share
By Michele Koh Morollo
Concrete, aluminum, and skylights create architectural alchemy in this breezy residence in the Melbourne suburb of Kew.

Designed by Melbourne practice Architects EAT, the Moving House has three concrete-sculpted skylights that allow the mood of its interiors to change with the movement of the sun.

Vaulted Skylights and Concrete Columns Connect This Melbourne Home With the Sun - Photo 1 of 10 -
Photo Categories:
Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

The 3,229-square-foot house takes up two-thirds of the width of its plot, with the other third set aside for the garden. 

Vaulted Skylights and Concrete Columns Connect This Melbourne Home With the Sun - Photo 2 of 10 -
Photo Categories:

Rather than place large windows in the front of the house and sacrifice privacy on the north-facing street side, the architects incorporated three large vaulted skylights so that natural light can enter the interiors from above, basking the living spaces in a soft glow.

Shop the Look
Rejuvenation Jasper Square Planter with Stand
Rejuvenation Jasper Square Planter with Stand
Rejuvenation
The versatile Jasper Planter makes a beautiful addition to any deck, garden, or outdoor space. Slated teak surrounds a black, powder-coated aluminum liner, which features perforated holes at the bottom for optimal drainage.
Shop
Vaulted Skylights and Concrete Columns Connect This Melbourne Home With the Sun - Photo 3 of 10 -
Photo Categories:

The exterior of the house is wrapped in a screen of white aluminum slats, which echo the architecture of the neighborhood while providing structural clarity.  

Vaulted Skylights and Concrete Columns Connect This Melbourne Home With the Sun - Photo 4 of 10 -

Inside, repeated roof geometries in the form of concrete columns, which support three vaulted skylights and off-form gutter beams, give the interiors an industrial vibe. However, the hard, industrial edge is toned down with white walls, warm wood details, a muted color palette, and soft curtains.

Vaulted Skylights and Concrete Columns Connect This Melbourne Home With the Sun - Photo 5 of 10 -

The skylights, set along the elongated sides of the concrete columns, bring in ample direct sunlight, which alters the atmosphere in the house throughout the hours of the day and over the changing seasons. 

Vaulted Skylights and Concrete Columns Connect This Melbourne Home With the Sun - Photo 6 of 10 -

The sunlight is enhanced as it's reflected back into the interiors through the textured curves of the vaults and bright white walls.   

Vaulted Skylights and Concrete Columns Connect This Melbourne Home With the Sun - Photo 7 of 10 -

Merging elements of brutalism and modernism, the house has a character that changes as its light shifts in tandem with the rhythm of the sun and moon. 

Vaulted Skylights and Concrete Columns Connect This Melbourne Home With the Sun - Photo 8 of 10 -
Shop the Look
NOTO Botanics Basil Yarrow Mist
NOTO Botanics Basil Yarrow Mist
REVOLVE
Basil and Ylang Ylang awaken dehydrated and tired skin and hair through the Basil Yarrow Mist by NOTO Botanics.
Shop
French Girl Organics Sea Polish
French Girl Organics Sea Polish
REVOLVE
Transform your shower into an everyday spa with this Atlantic sea salt scrub. A harmony of coconut oil, shea and cocoa butter gently exfoliate and hydrate the skin while hints of lavender soothe stress away. The complete luxury package in one skin-transforming treatment.
Shop
Vaulted Skylights and Concrete Columns Connect This Melbourne Home With the Sun - Photo 9 of 10 -
Vaulted Skylights and Concrete Columns Connect This Melbourne Home With the Sun - Photo 10 of 10 -

Project Credits:

-Architecture: Architects EAT

-Builder: Sargant Construction

-Structural engineer: R. Bliem & Associates Pty Ltd