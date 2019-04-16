3 American Mattress Companies to Know Now

The bedding industry has never had a shortage of made-in-America options, a rarity in today’s import-heavy marketplace. Serta and Sealy, two name-brand mattress manufacturers, still produce domestically along with regional companies like Jamison Bedding (Nashville, Tennessee) and King Koil (St. Paul, Minnesota). We take a look at a trio of alternate choices, from an all-organic line made in Ohio to two upstarts that use design thinking to lower costs.