26 Gift Guides for ALL Your Holiday Shopping Needs

1) Gift-Buying Tips from Angie Myung of Poketo
Angie Myung and Ted Vadakan founded the lifestyle design brand Poketo in 2003; they opened their flagship shop in Downtown Los Angeles in 2012.
2) For the Chef
Don't relegate your favorite chef to cooking with hand-me-down pot holders and worn out bakeware. This holiday season, here are ten picks to help the home chef stay organized and on trend.
3) Gift-Buying Tips from Antiques Dealer Joel Chen
Joel Chen started gallery and retail space JF Chen over thirty five years ago on Melrose Avenue. The space features 34,000 square feet of carefully curated furniture, accessories, and art.
4) For the Student
Help the student in your life navigate the transition to independence and adulthood—or simply get to that 9 a.m. class on time—with one of these Dwell-approved gifts.
5) Gift-Buying Tips from Designer Harry Washington
Claudia & Harry Washington run an eponymous design studio in San Salvador, El Salvador.
6) For the Art Aficionado
Let Dwell be your guide in shopping for the textile fiend, print lover, painting aficionado, or sculpture enthusiast in your life this holiday season.
7) Gift-Buying Tips from Roman Alonso of Commune
Roman Alonso founded L.A. based design collective Commune with Steven Johanknecht, Pamela Shamshiri, and Ramin Shamshiri in 2004.
8) For the Mini Modernist
Jump start a child's design education with a savvy gift—from a smart game to a playful lamp—this holiday season.
9) Gift-Buying Tips from Ben Watson of Herman Miller
Ben Watson joined Herman Miller in 2010 as executive creative director.
10) For the Entertainer
We went shopping for stocking stuffers and scene-stealing gifts tailored to the entertainer in your life so you don't have to. Party on.
11) Gift-Buying Tips from John and Linda Meyers
Portland, Maine-based designers John and Linda Meyers run Wary Meyers Decorative Arts, a web shop featuring colorful candles, soaps, vintage finds, and more.
12) Gift-Buying Tips from Jamie Gray of Matter
Jamie Gray owns New York design shop Matter, which he founded in 2003. The store has its own in-house design line called MatterMade.
13) Give Globally
Even the most airline-mile-hoarding world traveler has to come home sometime, so we've rounded up a bevy of gifts from global artisans to inspire wanderlust every day.
14) Gift-Buying Tips from Design Connoisseur Richard Wright
Richard Wright, the founder of modern design auction house Wright, shares his favorite gifts with Dwell.
15) For the Tech Geek
Help the technology nut on your list stay up to date with one of these snazzy gadgets and accessories.
16) Gift-Buying Tips from Design Curator Ronald T. Labaco
Labaco joined the Museum of Arts and Design as Marcia Docter curator in 2010. Prior to that, he was Curator of Decorative Arts and Design at the High Museum in Atlanta.
17) Gift-Buying Tips from Rob Fissmer of Vitsœ
Rob Fissmer of the furniture company Vitsœ lives with his wife in a restored, A. Quincy Jones-designed house in Crestwood Hills.
18) Under $50
Short on funds but long on friends and family? Worry not: We've rounded up ten gifts under $50 that will bring joy to all the modernists on your list.
19) Gift-Buying Tips from Interior Designer Cliff Fong
Fong has designed a range of interiors, including Michael Voltaggio’s Ink restaurant. In 2009, he opened Galerie Half in Los Angeles, which showcases 20th-century design, European antiques, architectural elements, and art.
20) Gift-Buying Tips from Ambra Medda
Medda, who co-founded L'ArcoBaleno and serves as its creative director, also co-founded the Design Miami fair.
21) For the Bibliophile
When it comes to giving books, one size (usually) fits all, there's no need to find an additional box with which to wrap it, and it lasts a lifetime. We've handpicked a few of our favorites along with extra items to create the ultimate reading nook.
22) Gift-Buying Tips from Caroline Baumann of Cooper Hewitt
Baumann was named the director of the Cooper Hewitt National Design Museum in 2013.
23) Gift-Buying Tips from David Alhadeff of The Future Perfect
Alhadeff opened The Future Perfect in 2003. The design shop and showroom has locations in New York and San Francisco.
24) For the Person Who Has Everything
We all have that friend or relative: the person who knows what they like, and has an extensive collection to back it up. What to get someone who has everything? We've gathered a few suggestions that the choosiest recipients are sure to appreciate.
25) Gift-Buying Tips from Fredrik Carlström of Austere
Austere is retail, showroom, and event space celebrating Scandinavian design in Downtown Los Angeles.
26) Gift-Buying Tips from Byron Peart of Want Les Essentiels de la Vie
Byron Peart co-founded Want Les Essentiels de la Vie with twin brother Dexter in 2006.