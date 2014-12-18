26 Gift Guides for ALL Your Holiday Shopping Needs
View Photos

26 Gift Guides for ALL Your Holiday Shopping Needs

Add to
Like
Share
By Allie Weiss
We've polled the experts and rounded up our favorite selections for every person in your life. Use our suggestions to complete all your remaining gifting needs.
26 Gift Guides for ALL Your Holiday Shopping Needs - Photo 1 of 27 -

Angie Myung and Ted Vadakan founded the lifestyle design brand Poketo in 2003; they opened their flagship shop in Downtown Los Angeles in 2012.

Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

26 Gift Guides for ALL Your Holiday Shopping Needs - Photo 2 of 27 -
Don't relegate your favorite chef to cooking with hand-me-down pot holders and worn out bakeware. This holiday season, here are ten picks to help the home chef stay organized and on trend.

Don't relegate your favorite chef to cooking with hand-me-down pot holders and worn out bakeware. This holiday season, here are ten picks to help the home chef stay organized and on trend.

26 Gift Guides for ALL Your Holiday Shopping Needs - Photo 4 of 27 -

Joel Chen started gallery and retail space JF Chen over thirty five years ago on Melrose Avenue. The space features 34,000 square feet of carefully curated furniture, accessories, and art.

Help the student in your life navigate the transition to independence and adulthood—or simply get to that 9 a.m. class on time—with one of these Dwell-approved gifts.

Help the student in your life navigate the transition to independence and adulthood—or simply get to that 9 a.m. class on time—with one of these Dwell-approved gifts.

26 Gift Guides for ALL Your Holiday Shopping Needs - Photo 6 of 27 -

Claudia & Harry Washington run an eponymous design studio in San Salvador, El Salvador.

Let Dwell be your guide in shopping for the textile fiend, print lover, painting aficionado, or sculpture enthusiast in your life this holiday season.

Let Dwell be your guide in shopping for the textile fiend, print lover, painting aficionado, or sculpture enthusiast in your life this holiday season.

Roman Alonso founded L.A. based design collective Commune with Steven Johanknecht, Pamela Shamshiri, and Ramin Shamshiri in 2004.

Roman Alonso founded L.A. based design collective Commune with Steven Johanknecht, Pamela Shamshiri, and Ramin Shamshiri in 2004.

Jump start a child's design education with a savvy gift—from a smart game to a playful lamp—this holiday season.

Jump start a child's design education with a savvy gift—from a smart game to a playful lamp—this holiday season.

Ben Watson joined Herman Miller in 2010 as executive creative director.

Ben Watson joined Herman Miller in 2010 as executive creative director.

We went shopping for stocking stuffers and scene-stealing gifts tailored to the entertainer in your life so you don't have to. Party on.

We went shopping for stocking stuffers and scene-stealing gifts tailored to the entertainer in your life so you don't have to. Party on.

26 Gift Guides for ALL Your Holiday Shopping Needs - Photo 12 of 27 -

Portland, Maine-based designers John and Linda Meyers run Wary Meyers Decorative Arts, a web shop featuring colorful candles, soaps, vintage finds, and more.

Jamie Gray owns New York design shop Matter, which he founded in 2003. The store has its own in-house design line called MatterMade.

Jamie Gray owns New York design shop Matter, which he founded in 2003. The store has its own in-house design line called MatterMade.

Even the most airline-mile-hoarding world traveler has to come home sometime, so we've rounded up a bevy of gifts from global artisans to inspire wanderlust every day.

Even the most airline-mile-hoarding world traveler has to come home sometime, so we've rounded up a bevy of gifts from global artisans to inspire wanderlust every day.

Richard Wright, the founder of modern design auction house Wright, shares his favorite gifts with Dwell.

Richard Wright, the founder of modern design auction house Wright, shares his favorite gifts with Dwell.

Help the technology nut on your list stay up to date with one of these snazzy gadgets and accessories.

Help the technology nut on your list stay up to date with one of these snazzy gadgets and accessories.

Labaco joined the Museum of Arts and Design as Marcia Docter curator in 2010. Prior to that, he was Curator of Decorative Arts and Design at the High Museum in Atlanta.

Labaco joined the Museum of Arts and Design as Marcia Docter curator in 2010. Prior to that, he was Curator of Decorative Arts and Design at the High Museum in Atlanta.

Rob Fissmer of the furniture company Vitsœ lives with his wife in a restored, A. Quincy Jones-designed house in Crestwood Hills.

Rob Fissmer of the furniture company Vitsœ lives with his wife in a restored, A. Quincy Jones-designed house in Crestwood Hills.

18) Under $50

Short on funds but long on friends and family? Worry not: We've rounded up ten gifts under $50 that will bring joy to all the modernists on your list.

Short on funds but long on friends and family? Worry not: We've rounded up ten gifts under $50 that will bring joy to all the modernists on your list.

Fong has designed a range of interiors, including Michael Voltaggio’s Ink restaurant. In 2009, he opened Galerie Half in Los Angeles, which showcases 20th-century design, European antiques, architectural elements, and art.

Fong has designed a range of interiors, including Michael Voltaggio’s Ink restaurant. In 2009, he opened Galerie Half in Los Angeles, which showcases 20th-century design, European antiques, architectural elements, and art.

Medda, who co-founded L'ArcoBaleno and serves as its creative director, also co-founded the Design Miami fair.

Medda, who co-founded L'ArcoBaleno and serves as its creative director, also co-founded the Design Miami fair.

When it comes to giving books, one size (usually) fits all, there's no need to find an additional box with which to wrap it, and it lasts a lifetime. We've handpicked a few of our favorites along with extra items to create the ultimate reading nook.

When it comes to giving books, one size (usually) fits all, there's no need to find an additional box with which to wrap it, and it lasts a lifetime. We've handpicked a few of our favorites along with extra items to create the ultimate reading nook.

Baumann was named the director of the Cooper Hewitt National Design Museum in 2013.

Baumann was named the director of the Cooper Hewitt National Design Museum in 2013.

Alhadeff opened The Future Perfect in 2003. The design shop and showroom has locations in New York and San Francisco.

Alhadeff opened The Future Perfect in 2003. The design shop and showroom has locations in New York and San Francisco.

We all have that friend or relative: the person who knows what they like, and has an extensive collection to back it up. What to get someone who has everything? We've gathered a few suggestions that the choosiest recipients are sure to appreciate.

We all have that friend or relative: the person who knows what they like, and has an extensive collection to back it up. What to get someone who has everything? We've gathered a few suggestions that the choosiest recipients are sure to appreciate.

Austere is retail, showroom, and event space celebrating Scandinavian design in Downtown Los Angeles.

Austere is retail, showroom, and event space celebrating Scandinavian design in Downtown Los Angeles.

26 Gift Guides for ALL Your Holiday Shopping Needs - Photo 27 of 27 -

Byron Peart co-founded Want Les Essentiels de la Vie with twin brother Dexter in 2006.