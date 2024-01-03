These Are the Design Trends That Will Dominate in 2024

While annual trends are often counted up as decorative and aesthetic movements, 2024 looks as if it’s going to be less concerned with looks—or at least more interested in defining good ones based on the origins of the source materials. When we asked these leading designers to share their thoughts on where things are headed for our homes, resoundingly, the answer was toward something more sustainable, with a focus on adaptive reuse and natural materials.



Creative re-use is set to be a leading trend in 2024. Fuller/Overby Architecture showcases the impact working with an existing framework can have in this 1700s farmhouse in New Jersey that has been adapted to create a family home. A cantilevered staircase with steel mesh tread and railings creates striking contrast with the old beams.



Dovetailing with those sentiments, doing more with less will drive design, say others; rising costs of living will inspire a delicate balance of budgets and briefs like never before. But it won’t be as austere as it sounds. Richly textured natural elements and a celebration of prosaic features will result in spaces that have plenty of personality. In keeping with these predictions, our six design experts say that it’s time to shed the excess: Think overly ornate surfaces, unnecessary demolition and thoughtless new builds, high-gloss finishes, and a lack of sensitivity to context. Here’s everything they loved and hated from last year, and what’s coming next for our homes in 2024. William Samuels—William Samuels Architects Loved It: Carbon-Negative Materials Low-carbon and carbon-negative materials are nothing new, but in recent years they have become more widely available and commercially viable. "Materials and construction methods that may have been viewed as fringe, such as hempcrete and straw bale construction, are now being seriously considered for more mainstream projects as we look at ways to reduce the climate impact of building," says New Zealand architect William Samuels, who designed and built a home that can be transported on a flatbed truck. "2023 saw significant projects explore the aesthetic and design possibilities inherent within these materials, and hopefully we see this trend continue."

Designed by Atelier Lina Bellovicova, House LO marks the first residential project in the Czech Republic to use hempcrete, a sustainable and fire- and mold-resistant material.

Hated It: Fluted Surfaces

"I love a fluted surface as much as the next person, but there has been a tendency within the last couple of years to apply fluting to everything— fluted joinery, walls, light fittings, furniture… the list goes on," says Samuels. "On occasion, it appears that this surface treatment is applied in an attempt to glam up fairly ordinary work, rather than being used as a considered and appropriate design response." What’s Next: Doing More With Less The pandemic has had a lasting impact on the construction industry with significant rises in material and labor costs, and as budgets become increasingly difficult to align with briefs, architects need to reassess how to get the best outcomes from projects. "Increasingly, this will mean architects will need to consider how to ‘do more with less’ and design small, efficient, and cost-effective projects," says Samuels. "This is an exciting prospect, as it requires innovative thinking and considered approaches to design challenges, with projects needing to resolve them through careful thinking rather than wasteful spending."

Architect William Samuels’s tiny home in Todds Valley, New Zealand, is a prefab structure clad in a corrugated iron shell coated with Zincalume. The home is located on rented land and is designed to be moved and expanded as needed—a response to the rising cost of living. "We’re increasingly seeing clients eager to explore alternative modes of living that depart from the single housing typology," he says. "There is a world of possibilities and design opportunities that are there to be explored when we rethink how we live and what home means to us."

The home is a celebration of simple functionality and honest materiality—from the netting used to enclose the reading snug on the mezzanine level, to the timber cladding. "There is no paint or render on the build as we wanted to express the beauty of the materials themselves wherever possible," he explains.



Hernan Landolfo—Landolfo & Asociados Loved It: Found Architecture "A thought going around that I feel personally connected to is revisiting the ‘as found’ concept," says Argentinian architect Hernan Landolfo, founder of Landolfo & Asociados. "It’s a concept that could be particularly handy in Argentina, which is a place of constant economic crisis." A big part of that concept is rediscovering overlooked parts of the city, he says. "I’m interested in a city that is suspended in time—a Buenos Aires with houses that were built in the mid ’50s, smaller worker houses, propiedades horizontales… Most of my work is done in this area and this is the case for many architects of my generation."

Architect Hernán Landolfo combined two 1950s units on a sun-dappled street in Buenos Aires to create a home for himself, his partner, Lucía Gentile, their daughter, Luisa, and the family dog, Roca.



Hated It: Unnecessary Demolition Landolfo’s least favorite trend, or pattern, of recent years is the demolition of architectural history. "Of course I am conflicted about this as the city must grow, but maybe Buenos Aires needs to find its own way to function," he says. "I have never understood how for decades the south of the city has been almost deserted while neighborhoods like Palermo keep growing. There is a lot of empty space in Buenos Aires, some in pretty good condition." According to Landolfo, there’s no reason to knock something down without considering first how it could be put to use. What’s Next: Retaking Abandoned Spaces There’s no doubt that the climate crisis will have a profound effect on our future cities—and Landolfo believes that we will begin to witness the retaking of abandoned areas of city’s to combat unnecessary demolition and construction. "For many years, the economic and physical growth of cities has been interlinked," he explains. "I think we will witness the retaking of cities, especially as the younger generations are being denied a piece of the pie. The abandoned will become the place for possible domestication." Landolfo is hoping to give new life to 1950s apartments in the city, like the one he renovated for his family. "At least one more generation of city dwellers can live there," he says. "That’s what I want to be doing—thinking about that one final ride into the sunset for these homes."

Before combining the two homes, architect Hernán Landolfo and his partner Lucia Gentile transformed a small, dark apartment in Buenos Aires into a bright and airy home.



Molly Sedlacek—Orca Living Loved It: Permeable Driveways Molly Sedlacek, founder of landscape design studio Orca Living, champions working with the landscape rather than fighting against it. Her favorite trend of the past year was the growing popularity of more permeable materials, like pavers, and a move away from concrete driveways. "Solid surfaces are slowly becoming a thing of the past," she says. "Allowing water to flow in outdoor spaces is becoming top-of-mind for homeowners." She also loved seeing more neighbor-friendly fencing, petite pools, cold plunges, and native gardens.

Techo-Bloc’s Aquastorm pavers are designed to allow grass to grow between them, creating a unique play between the softness of grass and the functionality of concrete. They’re also anti-flood and permeable, making them as functional as they are beautiful.



Hated It: Modern Fencing One of Sedlacek’s driving principles is that landscaping should complement a home’s style. In recent years, she says she’s seen too much fencing that isn’t a fit. "The perimeter of a home’s land should be a supporting cast member in the dwelling’s architecture," she explains. "Fencing is a great way to update a home’s curb appeal and landscape, but it should also be speaking the same design language as the house. A white picket fence doesn’t apply everywhere, and neither do thin modern slats."

Landscape designer Molly Sedlacek is a firm believer that fencing should complement the architectural style of the home, as with this one she worked on in Echo Park, Los Angeles.

What’s Next: Outdoor Wellness The wellness-at-home trend took off during the pandemic, and Sedlacek sees it continuing to grow this year. "We see homeowners wanting to bring a wellness focus into their outdoor spaces with showers, cold plunges, spas, small pools, saunas, and even meditation rocks," she says. With Orca Living, Sedlacek hopes to embrace this trend and expand on the use of natural materials with a rich patina and mixed metals to create "lived-in" garden surfaces, like with her home in Los Angeles. She also wants to celebrate simple garden elements, like rain chains.

Orca Living frequently integrates wellness features into residential gardens, such as this small timber sauna. The materiality of the sauna plays off the timber fence and stairs.



Robert Sukrachand Loved It: Bold Personality Brooklyn artist and lighting designer Robert Sukrachand believes great work requires a compelling narrative and loved seeing that idea being celebrated more recently. "Whether through a considered use of materials specific to a place, collaborations with artisans, or updates to historic forms, designers are aiming to produce lasting connections through their products," he says. "I saw a lot of lighting with a bold personality. It’s no longer just seen as minimal, functional sources of illumination. Designers are treating lamps as an opportunity to tell a story and imbue a space with dynamism and personality."

The Saraburi Marble Lighting collection by Robert Sukrachand started as a conversation between New York designer Hannah Bigeleisen and the N Wisana marble workshop in Saraburi, Thailand. "We brought Hannah’s hand-drawn blow drawings to Thailand and asked the artisans there to render them in local Thai marble, resulting in a series of graphic lighting that’s a mix of both Hannah’s personality as well as Thai material texture," says Sukrachand.

Hated It: Toxic Finishes

High-gloss sheens and toxic coatings are all too often found in our interiors, and Sukrachand believes it’s time for the design industry to move toward healthier, more natural materials. "I think we'll see both designers and customers making the conscious choice to incorporate more ‘live finishes’ and natural materials in their pieces and homes," he says. "A lot of my customers have been drawn to our matte marble finishes or imperfect metal patinas which will evolve over time. This desire can also be seen in the trend to incorporate earthy materials like clay and fiber in our homes. I think that’s a reflection of our industry doing a better job to bridge the gap between nature and the home environment."

British Columbia prefab builder Blend Projects makes cabins and homes using healthy materials that are toxin-free. Each home is built from glulam-beam structures in eight-foot-long sections connected by locally fabricated steel brackets. The standing seam metal roofs are made from steel, and the cladding from natural cedar. The siding is darkened with a low-VOC, formaldehyde-free stain.



What’s Next: Textured Materiality Lighting design has long been dominated by metals, plastics, and glass, but Sukrachand expects to see more textured materials coming into play to provide interesting contrast. "The smoothness and coldness of metal and glass can be tempered by the use of heavily textured materials like fabric, woven fiber, or clay," he says. "In a world where we’re constantly touching our phones and screens, there’s this desire to reconnect with nature in our living spaces." Aniket Shahane—Office for Architecture Loved It: Adaptive Reuse Adaptive reuse—the practice of updating a building for a new purpose—has been having a moment that could last. "I feel the term was not so cool a decade ago, perhaps because it’s harder to make a signature project when you’re working with a building that is handed down to you," says New York architect Aniket Shahane, founder of Office for Architecture. "People are again recognizing the value of working with and making the most of what we have, including the existing building fabric in our cities. Not only is it sustainable and environmentally conscious, it can also be really gratifying to breathe new life into something old and to be in dialogue with the things that came before us." Shahane has also loved seeing a rise in projects contributing to a circular economy. "From advocating for building materials that have the potential to be more sustainable, like mass timber, to decrying the unnecessary demolition of buildings, it seems there’s a renewed awareness of the environmental impact of design," he says. "Hopefully this isn't ‘trendy,’ but a genuine expansion of interest in being more deliberate and thoughtful with our built environment."

Spanning a mere 11 feet, this Brooklyn row house by Office for Architecture, known as Little House, Big City, has been strategically transformed to accommodate the needs of a young family of four. Instead of moving away from the neighborhood they had come to admire, the couple decided to expand their narrow, two-story home in order to make room for their two growing children. "We were very much motivated to find a way to stay in this neighborhood," explains architect Aniket Shahane.



Hated It: Image-Based Inspiration Images are a key source of inspiration in design, but according to Shahane, we’ve come to rely on them too much to make design decisions in recent years. He chalks it up to our collective use of social media. "We’ve all been gradually headed there for years," he says. "I think oftentimes it can keep us—designers and clients—from seeing the material facts of the actual design problem specific to our own projects. But what looks good somewhere else might not be what works best in the here and now." What’s Next: Rowhouses Rowhouses, or townhomes, are a major part of the fabric of many great cities, and Shahane hopes to see more creative reuse of the ubiquitous building typology. "Rowhouses are versatile and can be adapted to do so many things," he says. "I’m hoping more people will see the value in converting these buildings into not only houses, but also other things—libraries, schools, bakeries, stores, work spaces... all the things that make a city."

Brooklyn Townhouse by Office for Architecture is clad in a dramatic charcoal-gray corrugated steel that’s punctuated by a large reclaimed-timber front door. This sophisticated reimagining of what a townhouse can be transforms a conventional one into a striking family home.



Jeremy Bull—Alexander & Co. Loved It: Natural Textures Jeremy Bull and Tess Glasson, cofounders of Sydney architecture and interiors firm Alexander & Co. say they aren’t huge followers of trends, and instead aim to create architecture and interiors with longevity. They did, however, take a shine to the recent movement toward natural tones and textures. "We use a lot of Portuguese plaster," says Bull. "Polished, creamy walls is likely to always be a favorite."

The home of Jeremy Bull and Tess Glasson in Sydney’s Bondi Junction was inspired by the works of Alvar Aalto and Louis Kahn. The use of locally available and low-cost pine and Carrara stone gives it an almost Scandinavian sensibility, which the couple describe as "Scandi meets carpentry modernism."