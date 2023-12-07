Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
Love It or Hate It? Rain Chains

Yes, they have a fantastic name. But we want to know how you feel about rain chains, both in terms of aesthetics and function. What do you think about the downspout alternative?

A rain chain directs rainwater to a collection pit. A deep overhang, partly solid and partially open protects the window wall and dapples light across it.
Rain Chain Detail
View showing a rain chain downspout at the north. The entire roof utilizes rain chains. The window beyond. (2017)
Galvanized rain chains transport water off the roof. “Depending on how the exterior catches the light, it can appear almost metallic, or you can see the depth of the wood grain,” says Samantha.
The oversized eaves provide protection from the elements and allow one to walk around the entire home in all weathers. Rain chains are used as decorative alternatives to downpipes.
Sleeping Cabin rain chain and rain garden.
The entry displays a diversity of wood species: Mahogany panels at the wall, a Cedar slat walkway and Douglas Fir framing members. A copper rain chain diverts rain water to the entry planting bed.
Large sliding windows retract at the corner, opening the living area onto a lawn overlooking Long Island Sound.
A 100-year-old oak shades the front of the house, which is clad in weathering yellow cedar.
SHED converted the side door into the front door, adding a new entry sequence with a patio, landscaping, stairs, and a metal awning to protect the porch. Wide stairs and a patio lead down to new sliding glass door in the basement, which now has utility spaces and a media room/office. Many of the original window openings were kept on this façade and given new Andersen E-Series units. Two smaller openings were bricked in.
