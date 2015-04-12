View Photos
100-Year-Old Service Shed in Slovenia Becomes a Miniature Home
By Sam Eichblatt –
Dekleva Gregorič Architects turned a former utility building into a stylish, self-sufficient home with a downstairs living space and bathroom linked to two upstairs bedrooms by a sculptural, custom-designed black iron staircase.
A 100-year-old service building located in a protected historical area of Ljubljana, Slovenia was transformed into a modest residence with the help of Dekleva Gregorič Architects. Since it faces north, one of the architects’ biggest challenges was to bring light into the interior while permitting privacy from its closely packed neighbors.
Built as an urban pied-à-terre for the parents of principle architect, Aljoša Dekleva — co-founder of the studio alongside wife Tina Gregorič — the house has a total area of around 450-square-feet.