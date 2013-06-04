View Photos
100 Contemporary Green Buildings
Add to
Like
Share
By Sara Carpenter –
Now that sustainability is de rigeur in the architecture world, it is no surprise that a new tome from Taschen puts the solar power spotlight on 100 eco-friendly buildings.
100 Contemporary Green Buildings by Philip Jodidio (the acclaimed architecture writer has in excess of 100 titles under his belt) is a hefty compendium of innovative architecture that hits all the green buzzwords: LEED certified, passive, sustainable, reclaimed, net-zero energy, upcycled, etc. We pulled together some of our favorites to whet your appetite for something green.
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
100 Contemporary Green Buildings is available now through Taschen