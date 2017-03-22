10 Ways to Create a Modern Workspace in Your Attic

Maximizing the space you have is the primary focus of any well-planned renovation—especially when you're working with a limited space like your attic. Though this space has been traditionally used solely for storage, homeowners have gotten creative by turning them into bedrooms, playroom, or workspaces. If you're thinking of converting your attic in order to gain some extra square footage, take a look at these 10 examples that turned a neglected space into a creative hub. This industrial-inspired attic office is home to a small creative firm. The designers intentionally created lower level darkness in order to have the ability to regulate light in response to their production process requirements. They used exposed reclaimed-wood beams to add dimension. The beams cast shadows below while also drawing your attention upwards.

This 100-year-old Portland home received a $400,000 remodel. The formerly dim attic was turned into a cheerful home office and play area. The designer freshened the walls and floors with white paint and installed four large skylights to flood the space with natural light from outside.

This 650-square-foot attic was transformed into a learning and play space for children. It features bamboo flooring and custom built-ins fashioned from medium-density fiberboard with a white lacquer finish. The homeowner designed the blackened-steel balustrade, which has cable inserts and a walnut handrail.



This light-filled attic is more than an office—it’s also a living space and studio for photography and production. The space originally lacked any storage space, so the owner added freestanding racks from Walden, installed a long sideboard from Superfront, and created a desk out of two sheets of multiplex wood. The desk has trestle legs on either end of the desk and two ‘Billy’ cabinets from IKEA to support the center.



This Portuguese home office serves as workspace for the couple that owns it. They added white wainscoting to the walls, restored the original wood beams, and installed a new reclaimed wood floor.



The majority of this office space folds out. Specifically, the chairs and desks are collapsible, allowing the homeowners to expand the space for other purposes including using it as a production studio or hosting overnight guests. The owners created a focal point by adding multiple types of wooden floor boards to the wall to frame the windows.



This Toronto home’s third-floor attic space was rendered unusable for the majority of a year, due to the lack of insulation and ventilation. The room was stripped of all interior finishes, the structure was reinforced, and new mechanical systems were installed for ventilation. Three operable skylights were integrated into the roof to bring in more natural light and to provide a cross-breeze in the warmer months.

The owners of this attic nook wanted to make use of what had turned into dead space. Spending less than $500, the couple used an IKEA desk and storage unit—along with a vintage chair they found at a flea market—to create a workspace. Conveniently located next to the upper floor radiator, the space is warm and cozy year-round.



This Victorian cottage received a modern makeover when its owner decided to convert a dark attic into a library and office. They added custom built-ins to accentuate the angle of the roof, as well as provide much needed storage without the use of traditional bookshelves. The elongated cabinetry draws your eyes to the end windows.



This historic attic was transformed into a minimalist office space, which features restored white oak flooring and custom cabinetry crafted from rift-sawn white oak that's set in flush panels.

