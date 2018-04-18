10 Adorable Tiny Homes You Can Rent Right Now
If you fancy the idea of living in a tiny house but aren't ready to fully commit, why not feed your curiosity by downsizing for a night or two?
Oozing with charm, comfort, and modern amenities, the 10 micro homes below are eagerly awaiting to help you experience the tiny house lifestyle. But brace yourself—you might become an aspiring tiny-house dweller after just one stay. These delightful abodes tend to do that to renters.
1. Getaway
Find out more about the average prices on Getaway.
Brooklyn–based tiny cabin rental company Getaway encourages harried urbanites to slow down and experience a simpler life in the woods surrounding New York City, Boston, and Washington D.C., with their charming collection of wooden cabins. | Book Now
2. Tiny House in Atlanta, Georgia
Average price: starts at $78 per night
This two-bedroom, two-bathroom tiny house in Atlanta is conveniently located near some of the city’s best restaurants, and is within walking distance to public transport. | Book Now
3. Try It Tiny
Average price: starts at $98 per night
This tiny home community gives owners the chance to rent out their properties to guests, while potential tiny homeowners get the opportunity to try living in a smaller space. Try It Tiny also connects landowners with tiny homeowners looking for a place to park their homes. | Book Now
4. The Bothy Project
Find out more about the average prices on The Bothy Project.
Founded by artist Bobby Niven and architect Iain MacLeod in 2011, The Bothy Project is a network of small, off-gird cabins sited in a variety of stunning natural locations around Scotland that cater to designers, artists, and researches looking for a quiet space to focus. | Book Now
5. Elmley Nature Reserve
Average price: starts at $190 per night
At this nature reserve in Kent, England, you can enjoy the scenery from one of six delightful hideaways known locally as "shepherds' huts" that each have their own unique character. | Book Now
6. Kinetohaus in Austin, Texas
Average price: $129 per night
This 240-square-foot rental in Austin, Texas, has plenty of light, a lofted bed, and cool plywood interiors. | Book Now
7. Unyoked
Find out more about the average prices on Unyoked.
Sydney–based Unyoked was founded by Australian twins Chris and Cam Grant, who worked with architect Alice Nivison, as well as builder and eco-consultant Richie Northcote from Fresh Prince, to provide tiny home enthusiasts the chance to get out of the city and escape to the Australian wilderness. | Book Now
8. Blue Moon Rising
Average price: starts at $175 per night
If you’re on the hunt for a tiny home experience with a hint of rustic Americana, then head to Blue Moon Rising—a tiny house village sited in Maryland's Deep Creek Lake. | Book Now
9. Tumbleweed Tiny House Hotels
Average price: starts at $129 per night
This Colorado design-and-build tiny house company has expanded its business to include tiny house hotels around the country, making it extra convenient for enthusiasts to rent one of the quaint homes. | Book Now
10. Live A Little Chatt
Average price: starts at $147 per night
Just outside Chattanooga, Tennessee, at the foot of Lookout Mountain are four unique tiny holiday homes that present a wonderful way to get a taste of the tiny house lifestyle. | Book Now