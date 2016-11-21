10 Reasons Why You Should Invest in Architectural Photography

I carefully assess the perspective, the time of day, the lens, and the exposure to create a series of images that captures the structure’s essence and creates a lasting impression. These images aim to serve the people who commission them – I am the promoter. Ultimately, I use the camera to amplify unique characteristics. If you are an architect, builder, or an interior designer, you should celebrate your work in a photograph.

The following offers up ten solid reasons why you should invest in architectural photography:



1. Architects, builders and interior designers need images. Your ability to win new work largely depends on a portfolio of project images that illustrate the quality of your work.