12 Perfect Plunge Pools For Your Small Outdoor Space
View Photos
Modern Pool Design + Garden & Landscapes

12 Perfect Plunge Pools For Your Small Outdoor Space

Add to
Like
Share
By Annie Fleming
Don't have space for a massive pool in your backyard? No need to worry. Each of these plunge pools have a small footprint and is the perfect solution for your compact backyard.

As we prepare for summer, take a look at 12 of our favorite plunge pools that may provide the inspiration you need for your next backyard project!

Coast Architects and D’Amico Design Associates (DADA) have taken the crisp lines and contemporary aesthetic found at Gansevoort Turks + Caicos and reimagined it into five recently launched four- and five-bedroom oceanfront villas. Located on the spectacular southern shore of Providenciales in an area known as Turtle Tail, owners will enjoy the privacy of a luxury oceanfront villa, with the amenities of a modern beachside resort.

Coast Architects and D’Amico Design Associates (DADA) have taken the crisp lines and contemporary aesthetic found at Gansevoort Turks + Caicos and reimagined it into five recently launched four- and five-bedroom oceanfront villas. Located on the spectacular southern shore of Providenciales in an area known as Turtle Tail, owners will enjoy the privacy of a luxury oceanfront villa, with the amenities of a modern beachside resort.

Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

A Zen-like plunge pool situates itself at the corner of the court, visible from many areas of the house and welcomes guests along their entry journey.

A Zen-like plunge pool situates itself at the corner of the court, visible from many areas of the house and welcomes guests along their entry journey.

Photo Categories:
Dunlop demonstrates the deck’s secondary use: as a launching pad into the concrete plunge pool on the first floor.

Dunlop demonstrates the deck’s secondary use: as a launching pad into the concrete plunge pool on the first floor.

Photo Categories:
The inner courtyard is the core of the home.

The inner courtyard is the core of the home.

Their property features an abundance of local flora and fauna. "We have deer that come from Griffith Park through our garden," Judith says.

Their property features an abundance of local flora and fauna. "We have deer that come from Griffith Park through our garden," Judith says.

Spencer Greene and his daughter, Anya, go for a dip in their Palo Alto, California, home. The three-inch-thick acrylic pool window allows the parents to monitor their children’s swims from the LC4 chaise longue.

Spencer Greene and his daughter, Anya, go for a dip in their Palo Alto, California, home. The three-inch-thick acrylic pool window allows the parents to monitor their children’s swims from the LC4 chaise longue.

The dining area feels like an extension of the pool, with water channels on two sides.

The dining area feels like an extension of the pool, with water channels on two sides.

The home's exterior, composed of concrete and glass, welcomes guests with a traditional water fountain in the entryway. Photo by: Bill Timmerman

The home's exterior, composed of concrete and glass, welcomes guests with a traditional water fountain in the entryway. Photo by: Bill Timmerman

A home in Cape Town by SAOTA combines all of the indoor and outdoor living and dining areas on the ground floor, in order to create a thriving area for entertaining and relaxing by the sea.

A home in Cape Town by SAOTA combines all of the indoor and outdoor living and dining areas on the ground floor, in order to create a thriving area for entertaining and relaxing by the sea.

Sophia supervises her sister Helena as she cleans the surface of the small pool, whose rich emerald tiles echo the luxuriant greens of the garden’s tropical plantings.

Sophia supervises her sister Helena as she cleans the surface of the small pool, whose rich emerald tiles echo the luxuriant greens of the garden’s tropical plantings.

White-painted brick piers support the structure, which is designed to mimic design elements of the original 1930s farmhouse, approximately 100 yards away.

White-painted brick piers support the structure, which is designed to mimic design elements of the original 1930s farmhouse, approximately 100 yards away.

To the south, a small soaking pool sits outside Austin’s studio, where he’ll often lie and meditate: "I’m a great floater, and can look at the clouds for an hour everyday," he says. The adjacent wall was coated with smooth sand plaster finish to accommodate video and film projections by night.

To the south, a small soaking pool sits outside Austin’s studio, where he’ll often lie and meditate: "I’m a great floater, and can look at the clouds for an hour everyday," he says. The adjacent wall was coated with smooth sand plaster finish to accommodate video and film projections by night.