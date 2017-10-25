View Photos
12 Perfect Plunge Pools For Your Small Outdoor Space
Add to
Like
Share
By Annie Fleming –
Don't have space for a massive pool in your backyard? No need to worry. Each of these plunge pools have a small footprint and is the perfect solution for your compact backyard.
As we prepare for summer, take a look at 12 of our favorite plunge pools that may provide the inspiration you need for your next backyard project!
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.