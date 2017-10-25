12 Perfect Plunge Pools For Your Small Outdoor Space

Coast Architects and D’Amico Design Associates (DADA) have taken the crisp lines and contemporary aesthetic found at Gansevoort Turks + Caicos and reimagined it into five recently launched four- and five-bedroom oceanfront villas. Located on the spectacular southern shore of Providenciales in an area known as Turtle Tail, owners will enjoy the privacy of a luxury oceanfront villa, with the amenities of a modern beachside resort.