9 Traditional-Turned-Modern Cottages You Can Rent in the UK
By Michele Koh Morollo
Escape to a classic cottage in the UK that's been updated with modern elements—bringing together the old and the new.
When you think of English, Welsh, Irish, or Scottish cottages, do you imagine small, old-fashioned fairytale-like dwellings? Though this may be true in many cases, you can find some incredible cottages throughout the UK that are updated, but haven't lost their original character.
See how these 10 shingled, cross-gabled, or pitched-roof homes have been transformed into beautiful modern abodes that are available as short-term rentals.
Backwater in Norfolk, England
