9 Traditional-Turned-Modern Cottages You Can Rent in the UK

When you think of English, Welsh, Irish, or Scottish cottages, do you imagine small, old-fashioned fairytale-like dwellings? Though this may be true in many cases, you can find some incredible cottages throughout the UK that are updated, but haven't lost their original character.

See how these 10 shingled, cross-gabled, or pitched-roof homes have been transformed into beautiful modern abodes that are available as short-term rentals.