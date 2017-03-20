Think Beyond the Nursery Days With These 11 Hardworking Pieces For Your Kid’s Room
Kids Rooms

Think Beyond the Nursery Days With These 11 Hardworking Pieces For Your Kid’s Room

By Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
When investing in a nursery, think big picture and look for pieces that have the potential to go above and beyond your child's immediate needs.

The following 10 furnishings will bring character and function to their first space, without having to be swapped out as their needs grow and adapt.

1. A Piece That's Playful, Multifunctional, and Iconic

Though these two pieces were clearly designed with young souls in mind, they do double-duty as both decorative items and seating options. Vitra's Eames Elephant—designed by Charles and Ray Eames—and the Magis Puppy—designed by Eero Aarnio—are iconic pieces that are both whimsical and functional. Even if your kid gets sick of it, its iconic design will fit right into any other room of your home. 

2. An Adaptable Bed

The Cabin Daybed, designed by Roberto Gil for Casa Kids, is a versatile and sophisticated design that can be used as a sofa, daybed, or bed. With an optional trundle bed feature for sleepovers, it can used differently for whichever sleeping stage your child is in.

The Cabin  Daybed also comes with additional features such as sliding drawers below the bed and a hanging tray. 

3. Innovative Storage

This child's room shows multiple types of storage that helps keep everything organized, clean, and displayed playfully. Most notably, the Uten.Silo wall Organizer by Dorothee Becker for Vitra features containers in multiple shapes and sizes with metal hooks and clips. Designed in 1969/1970, it can be used to keep your kid’s small belongings organized—or can be used in the kitchen, bathroom, home office, or creative studio. Its durable plastic design makes it perfect for your child's school or craft supplies.


4. A Colorful and Hardy Flooring 

If you don’t find a rug that you feel will last for years, consider FLOR’s modular carpet squares, which allows you to customize your child’s flooring with easy-to-install tiles that are eco-friendly, recyclable, and are easy to clean.


5. Not Your Old-School Bean Bag 

Ligne Roset's classic Togo series was such a natural fit for children, that Designer Michel Duaroy miniaturized them with his Mini Togo collection

6. A Modern Rocker

Every nursery needs some type of rocking chair. Whether you choose to include an heirloom from your grandmother, a plush upholstered rocker, or a more modern version—like the Eames Molded Plastic Rocker—don't forget to consider how the chair will fit in the room as your child gets older. 


7. A Cool Modern Credenza 

Though it's sometimes necessary, certain pieces of furniture you choose for your child's room doesn't have to be specifically designed for kids. Case in point, Eastvold Furniture of Minneapolis creates well-made furnishings that are designed to be passed down to future generations. The Elko series includes small credenzas with pops of color that blend modern construction with midcentury form. It'll play multiple roles throughout its life.

8. A Functional Trunk

Inspired by a traditional trunk from the 19th century, The Trunk is a streamlined, modern, two-box construction from designer Gesa Hansen of The Hansen Family. It opens up to reveal dresser drawers, cupboard shelving, and so much more.

The Trunk features a hat tree, flip-up mirror, cubby holes for shoes or papers, two drawers, and two large shelves for additional storage.

9. Comfy Cushions

These fun, sculptural Throwing Stones from Iglooplay are covered in 100-percent wool and encourage lounging, stacking, and playing. Inspired by river stones, they'll be enjoyed way past early childhood. 


10. A Desk to Grow With

Eventually, most kids need a designated spot to do their homework. Designed by Lithuanian designer Inesa Malafej,  My writing Desk (MWD) for Emko features storage space around the edge of the desktop so that necessary objects can always be tidy, in sight, and easily accessible. 

When Lithuanian-born Designer Inesa Malafej designed "My writing desk" (MWD) for Emko, she was aiming to reduce clutter that creative work brings to the table. 


11. A Tough and Lightweight Statement Chair 

The Los Angeles-based company Bend Goods focuses on functional and sculptural furniture that's playful in color and shape. Lucy, the brand's most popular wire chair, is crafted from hot-dip galvanized iron to prevent rust and topped with a powder-coated finish. It can act as a place for visitors to prop while they spend time with your child, which can be made softer with a pillow, throw, or cushion. It'll be a piece that your child will end up loving as they get older.