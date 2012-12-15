10 Design Tumblrs We Love
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
Italian Valentina shares dreamy images all meant for her castle in the sky. The blogger tends to lean toward Scandinavian interiors filled with whimsy.
This photography blog is a curiosity cabinet full of odd black and white photographs, proving our ancestors weren’t so prim, after all.
Run by the Architectural Review, a publication that was founded in 1896, the Tumblr promotes the belief that architecture is, "at its core, a socially responsible art" through stunning images pulled from their extensive archives.
As we head into prime snow season, this Tumblr is a lust-worthy compendium of cabins from all over the world.
Run by the Atlantic Review, this Tumblr is a pictorial overview of the daily news.
Although well circulated in the blogosphere, we still can’t resist Austin Radcliff’s curated collection of images showing, well, things organized neatly.
Put together by four bloggers, the Architecture Blog is an assortment of exteriors, interiors, and wide-angle shots.
Run by a Spanish architect and designer, The Black Workshop is a jumble of beautiful moments and great photography.
Fuck Your Noguchi Coffee Table
Unleash all of your design envy in this foul-mouthed Tumblr devoted to lovely spaces, and why they hate them.
True to its title, this clean white site features lovely Scandinavian styled interiors featuring organic forms and simple objects.