10 Small Apartments by a Hong Kong Design Studio That Are Less Than 1,000 Square Feet

Hong Kong is notorious for its micro-apartments, with flats as small as 128 square feet, which are currently being built in a development in Tuen Mun in the New Territories.



Chau Wing Chung and Calvin Cheng, who founded their practice JAAK in 2013, have worked on more than a dozen residential projects, many of which are apartments under 1,000 square feet.

"We renounce the blind following of style," says Chung. He continues, "21st-century living should be dynamic, diversified, and most importantly, comfortable."

When working on small spaces, the duo usually demolish walls to merge two rooms into a single larger space, while still retaining the functions of both rooms. "We increase the visual accessibility and remove unnecessary privacy," says Chung.

Their design approach is to redefine luxury by tailoring spaces to individual needs. With a relentless attention to detail and careful compositions of shapes, colors, and materials, they've succeeded in making compact spaces bright, roomy, and comfortable.

Here are some of the small Hong Kong apartments JAAK has designed so far, all named after their respective owners.