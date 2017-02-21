Subscribe
Stories
Modern Homes in Brazil
Brazil is a breath-taking country that has a perfect mix of nature and modern architecture.
Dwell
One Home, Three Bathrooms, Each with an Awesome Way to Use Tile
A Vancouver architect collaborates with a team of artisans on a trio of bathrooms in his home.
w
William Harrison
The Artist Using Playful Designs to Reimagine Public Space in the Twin Cities
An artist’s interactive public work fosters unity in Minnesota.
w
William Harrison
Getting to this Tiny Prefab Cabin in Western Norway Is an Adventure
A lakeside prefab in Norway is a study in idyllic seclusion.
w
William Harrison
The Forgotten History of America's Most Creative College
A comprehensive new exhibit sheds light on the diverse body of work that came out of a short-lived but mythic liberal arts...
w
William Harrison