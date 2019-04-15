The Artist Using Playful Designs to Reimagine Public Space in the Twin Cities
Dwell Magazine + Design News

The Artist Using Playful Designs to Reimagine Public Space in the Twin Cities

Add to
Like
Share
By William Harrison
An artist’s interactive public work fosters unity in Minnesota.

While working her "dream job" as an artist-in-residence for Public Art Saint Paul in Minnesota, Amanda Lovelee has seized her chance to pursue civic-minded projects that use the city as a canvas. Urban Flower Field, a statement on inner-city agriculture, entailed reworking the previously vacant Pedro Park into a sloping garden featuring 96 biodiverse flower beds and a vibrant mural designed by artists Ed Charbonneau and Jeremy Szopinski.

Join Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more.

Try Dwell+ for Free

Already a subscriber? Sign In

Introducing Dwell+

Learn More

Exclusive Home Tours

Unlock premium stories only available to subscribers.

Visit the best modern homes in the world with video tours, original photography, and more.

The Dwell Archive

Dig into years of Dwell magazine.

Browse by date or issue on any device, and check out our curated rotation of favorite stories.

Sourcebook

The definitive list of products and professionals.

Explore our essential resource for finding everyone—from designers to brands—featured in Dwell.