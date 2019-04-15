The Artist Using Playful Designs to Reimagine Public Space in the Twin Cities
While working her "dream job" as an artist-in-residence for Public Art Saint Paul in Minnesota, Amanda Lovelee has seized her chance to pursue civic-minded projects that use the city as a canvas. Urban Flower Field, a statement on inner-city agriculture, entailed reworking the previously vacant Pedro Park into a sloping garden featuring 96 biodiverse flower beds and a vibrant mural designed by artists Ed Charbonneau and Jeremy Szopinski.
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more.
Already a subscriber? Sign In
Introducing Dwell+Learn More
Exclusive Home Tours
Unlock premium stories only available to subscribers.
Visit the best modern homes in the world with video tours, original photography, and more.
The Dwell Archive
Dig into years of Dwell magazine.
Browse by date or issue on any device, and check out our curated rotation of favorite stories.
Sourcebook
The definitive list of products and professionals.
Explore our essential resource for finding everyone—from designers to brands—featured in Dwell.