The Artist Using Playful Designs to Reimagine Public Space in the Twin Cities

While working her "dream job" as an artist-in-residence for Public Art Saint Paul in Minnesota, Amanda Lovelee has seized her chance to pursue civic-minded projects that use the city as a canvas. Urban Flower Field, a statement on inner-city agriculture, entailed reworking the previously vacant Pedro Park into a sloping garden featuring 96 biodiverse flower beds and a vibrant mural designed by artists Ed Charbonneau and Jeremy Szopinski.