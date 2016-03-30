Subscribe
Dwell+
Homes
Topics
Photos
Shop
Sign In
Subscribe
Dwell+
Magazine
Current Issue
Exclusives
Sourcebook
Subscribe
Homes
Prefab
Home Tours
Renovations
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Add a Home
Topics
Travel
Design News
Cabins
Videos
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
Shop
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Lighting & Fans
Shopping Guides
Pros
Walter Gropius
Follow
Latest
2
Stories
0
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
Bauhaus by the Sea
No nautical nonsense here. How Walter Gropius built the Hagerty House, his first commission in the United States.
j
Jaci Conry
Design Icon: Walter Gropius
Alongside Le Corbusier and Frank Lloyd Wright, German architect Walter Gropius was a foundational figure in modern architecture...
j
Jacqueline Leahy