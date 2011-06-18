Italian Design: La Mappa

APULIA

Metallurgy

Steel and aluminum lead the region’s strong metal industry.

BASILICATA

Textiles

Comprising the ankle of Italy’s boot, this region is fittingly known for its leatherworking.

EMILIA-ROMAGNA

Ceramics

In addition to being the site of the big Cersaie tile show put on by the

Confindustria Ceramica in Bologna, Emilia-Romagna is renowned for its "Tile Valley" in and around Sassuolo. Ceramic houses include Lea, Mutina, and Refin.



Graphic Design

Bologna is a hub of graphic design with firms like Moltefacce and Studio NO.

FRIULI–VENEZIA GIULIA

Furniture

Udine hosts the International Chair Exhibition, and its environs are known as Italy’s chairmaking capital, particularly the "Chair Triangle" towns of Corno di Rosazzo, Manzano, and San Giovanni al Natisone. Furniture makers in the area include include Domitalia, Magis, Mattiazzi, Moroso, and Snaidero.

LE MARCHE

Kitchens, Bathrooms, and Household Goods

From whole systems to tabletop items, Le Marche is home to firms like Berloni, Ersnestomeda, Guzzini, Indesit, Scavolini, and Teuco.

LOMBARDY

Furniture and Housewares

The design-studio hub of Italy, Lombardy is home to loads of manufacturers, such as Artemide, B&B Italia, Boffi, Flexform, Kartell, Living Divani, Luceplan, Poliform, Porro, and Rimadesio.



In addition to a world-famous fashion week, Milan hosts the ne plus ultra

furniture fair, il Salone Internazionale del Mobile.

PIEDMONT

Cars

Turin is to Italy what Detroit is to the United States. Fabbrica Italiana Automobili Torino, aka FIAT, makes Fiat and Lancia models.



Metalwork

Metalwork is a Piedmont specialty; tabletop goods from Alessi and Bialetti

are made here.



Slow Food

Now an international movement, a university, and an important political influence, Slow Food started in the Langhe district.

TUSCANY

Marble

Used as a building material since ancient times, some of Italy’s finest marble comes from quarries in and around Carrara.



Textiles

Fine printed textiles hail from Tuscany. Fashion houses abound in the

region; Florence is home to Roberto Cavalli, Salvatore Ferragamo, Gucci, andEmilio Pucci.



Scooters

The Pontadera-based Piaggio Group makes­—among other motorcycles­—a pair of zippy Italian icons: Vespa and Moto Guzzi.

VENETO

Glass

Murano, outside Venice, is the great bastion of Italian glass production. Manufacturers who rely on Veneto glass include Bisazza, Flos, Fontana Arte, and Venini.

