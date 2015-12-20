Subscribe
Stories
Editor's Picks: 5 Groundbreaking Prefab and Modular Homes
Dwell editor-in-chief Amanda Dameron talks us through Dwell's December/January 2016 issue.
Amanda Dameron
In Just 48 Hours, a Chicago Live/Work Space Is Built from the Ground Up Using Concrete Panels
An industrious Chicago couple set up shop in a historic manufacturing district almost overnight using prefab concrete panels.
Luke Hopping
Chicagoisms: The City as Catalyst for Architectural Speculation
In an attempt to bring boldness back to Chicago, a new exhibit and book re-examines the city’s architectural legacy.
Patrick Sisson