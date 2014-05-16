Chicagoisms: The City as Catalyst for Architectural Speculation

As far as game-changing architecture goes, has a big statement been made in the city of big shoulders recently? While there are scores of talented Chicago architects doing incredible work, the city that was once the laboratory for urban design may appear to exist in the shadow of its own history. As architectural theorist Alexander Eisenschmidt and art historian Jonathan Mekinda would say, contemporary Chicago building needs a bit more boldness. Their search for that catalyst for change is the subject of their new exhibit, Chicagoisms, at the Art Institute of Chicago. Filled with an array of models displayed in poppy plastic bubbles, the exhibit is centred on proposals that jump out at the audience, projecting different approaches to urban development.

"For us, Chicago doesn’t have that spark it once had," says Eisenschmidt. "It’s lost its ambitiousness, its will to take on risky projects. It’s a safe kind of urbanism. We’re calling for a new kind of boldness to engage the city today."

PORT A+U architects Christopher Marcinkoski and Andrew Moddrell explored the potential of extending Lake Shore Drive further east and expanding the city’s downtown Loop district.