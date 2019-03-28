Subscribe
Stillwater Dwellings’ Modern Prefab Homes Match Style With Sustainability
This Seattle–based firm specializing in modern prefab homes is committed to sustainability from conception through construction.
Kate Reggev
Remote Control
A family selects prefab to make sure their new home, located 1,700 miles away, is turnkey-ready upon their arrival.
Dwell
A Homeowner Uses Smart Technology to Manage His Napa Property from Anywhere
In Napa, a custom menu of apps helps a frequent traveler keep track of security—and his garden—from afar.
Allie Weiss