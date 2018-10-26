Subscribe
Sharyn Cairns
Stories
Light Floods This Dazzling Renovated Victorian in Australia
Templeton Architecture integrates steel-framed apertures throughout an 1890 home in Victoria to stunning effect.
Melissa Dalton
An Unassuming Edwardian Saves the Best for Out Back
Keeping up street-side appearances, an Australian artist’s home branches out with a modern extension.
Rowan McKinnon
A Richly Furnished Home Frames Striking Landscape Views
In the Australian bush, a sculptor and an architect collaborate on a house built to withstand fire.
