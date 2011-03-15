Subscribe
s
Sara Carnochan
Stories
An Introduction to Home Gardening
Ever since Adam and Eve’s unfortunate eviction, their descendants have been plunging hands and seeds into the earth in hopes of...
Sara Carnochan
Seedlings
Before gathering those rosebuds, before planting the roses themselves, learn about what’s in store for your garden.
Sara Carnochan
Modern Sharecropping
For every well-tended backyard garden there’s another gone to seed, and for every happy horticulturalist noodling with the...
Sara Carnochan
Pest Practices
For decades home gardeners have turned to an arsenal of chemical pesticides, herbicides, and synthetic fertilizers to keep their...
Sara Carnochan
Going to Pot
Container gardening is often the only option for apartment dwellers longing for some greenery in their lives and soil under their...
Sara Carnochan