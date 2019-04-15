Stories

Budget Breakdown: A 1920s Guest House Bathroom Gets a Bold Revamp For $34,800
In a 1925 home designed by modernist architect Rudolph Schindler, a tiny bathroom gets a big and bold renovation.
Kate Reggev
The Restored Rudolph Schindler Project That Was Inspired by a Greek Village
With the help of DSH Architects, a pair of intrepid Angelenos restored (and gently updated) Rudolph Schindler’s iconic Bubeshko...
a
Alissa Walker