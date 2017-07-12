Subscribe
4
Stories
0
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
Light Matters
When asking people what matters most in their lives, they usually offer up values like friendship, health and happiness.
HMHAI
Richard Meier on Designing With Marble
Notable for his commanding buildings clad in bright white aluminum, architect Richard Meier, who recently celebrated 50 years in...
Erika Heet
A Look at Richard Meier's Iconic Lambert House
Constructed in 1961, Richard Meier’s first residential project is a nascent example of the modern prefab typology.
m
Maggie Nolin
This Lake House Is a Living Piece of Architecture History
A retired couple retreats to the modern masterpiece by Richard Meier.
j
J. Michael Welton