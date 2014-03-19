Richard Meier Model Museum Opens in New Jersey

Models are the architect’s rough draft—a first stab at a three-dimensional representation of what a building can be. As such, they typically aren’t built with durable materials, nor are they intended for public display. And today, in an era of computer-aided architectural design, they often aren’t built at all.

One of the large-scale studies for the Getty Center in Los Angeles. Meier's most ambitious project, the Getty Center took 15 years to complete. Photo courtesy of Steven Sze, Richard Meier & Partners.

Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

It is significant, then, that Richard Meier has chosen to take about 400 of his handmade models dating to the 1960s—small-scale studies of his residential projects and cultural institutions like the Getty Center in Los Angeles and the High Museum of Art in Atlanta—and put them on permanent display in a converted industrial space in Jersey City, New Jersey.

The museum is housed at Mana Contemporary, a converted industrial space in Jersey City, New Jersey. Photo courtesy of Steven Sze, Richard Meier & Partners.

The Richard Meier Model Museum, which opened at Mana Contemporary on March 18, includes an archive of Meier’s drawings and collages, a library that is open to students and scholars, and an exhibition space for Meier’s sculptures. But the focal point of the 15,000-square-foot space is the collection of models, which Meier personally curated. Among the architect’s well-known projects rendered in miniature are the Smith House in Darien, Connecticut; the Neugebauer Residence in Naples, Florida; the Perry Street Towers in Manhattan; the Ara Pacis Museum in Rome; and the Arp Museum in Remagen, Germany. Also included are models for projects that were never built, including proposals for the 9/11 Memorial and the Bibliothèque Nationale de France.

The exhibition space and archive occupies 15,000 square feet. Photo courtesy of Steven Sze, Richard Meier & Partners.

And then, of course, there are the large-scale presentation models of the Getty Center, the most imposing of which is more than 37 feet long. The only way to get it into the space proved to be hoisting it from the outside by crane and gingerly guiding it through a window whose pane had been temporarily removed.

About 400 handmade models are on display at the museum. Additional models are stored at the Richard Meier & Partners offices in Manhattan. Photo courtesy of Steven Sze, Richard Meier & Partners.

The museum, which succeeds a smaller version that Meier opened in Queens in 2007, represents a homecoming of sorts for Meier, who grew up in nearby Maplewood, New Jersey. "The new museum is part of a larger cultural complex in Jersey City, and we will have a library, space for exhibitions, and an archive," Meier said in a statement. "Eventually, the library will be full of art and architecture books, and as the collection continues to grow with new projects, it will become a resource and research center for students, scholars, and the general public."

Another view of the collection. Photo courtesy of Steven Sze, Richard Meier & Partners.

Tours of the gallery are by appointment only between the hours of 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and visitors may either drive or take the PATH train from Manhattan. Appointments may be made through Richard Meier & Partners Architects by emailing m.museum@richardmeier.com.

Another Getty Center model. Photo courtesy of Steven Sze, Richard Meier & Partners.