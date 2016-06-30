Subscribe
Dwell+
Homes
Topics
Photos
Shop
Sign In
Subscribe
Dwell+
Magazine
Current Issue
Exclusives
Sourcebook
Subscribe
Homes
Prefab
Home Tours
Renovations
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Add a Home
Topics
Travel
Design News
Cabins
Videos
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
Shop
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Lighting & Fans
Shopping Guides
Pros
p
piperstremmel
Follow
Latest
3
Stories
14
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
A Close Look at Happy Plugs’ Sound Pieces
Happy Plugs, a Stockholm-based fashion and lifestyle brand, aims to develop tech accessories that can be personalized with a...
p
piperstremmel
Bringing a Taste of Sicily to Milan
Italian food has always been about the spirit of conviviality—the pleasure that comes from sharing a meal with others, and few...
p
piperstremmel
Collaboration Reigns Over This Parisian Neighborhood Hotel
The authentic neighborhood hotel has eluded hoteliers for decades, and for good reason.
p
piperstremmel