Bringing a Taste of Sicily to Milan

Located in Milan, the recently opened restaurant Muddica Piacere Siciliano promotes the quality and tradition of food from the island of Sicily. Like all Italians, Sicilians are fiercely proud of their cuisine. Due to the fact that it is located south of the Italian peninsula though, Sicilian food also has the benefit of Mediterranean culinary influences. It seems appropriate then that Muddica’s owner, Adriano Egitto, chose a Sicilian architecture firm to lead the design and conversion of a former tailor’s shop into a restaurant, bar, and deli shop. All aspects of the design were directed by Studio DiDeA, a young multidisciplinary practice from Palermo, Sicily specializing in interior design and branding.

Studio DiDeA maximizes the use of the restaurant’s limited square footage by utilizing all aspects of the space for storage, dining, drinking, or display purposes.

The long and narrow space has been divided into two linear sections. The first division happens vertically at an archway, separating the restaurant into two rooms of roughly equal size. For the second division, Studio DiDeA created what they describe as "levels" within the restaurant: the bottom, which is intended for guests to eat and drink, and the top, which hosts products for sale on a series of shelves. Both of the divisions celebrate the beauty of the bare structural elements while emphasizing simplicity of material. The first of the two rooms features a sleek and minimal counter constructed of steel, which operates as a bar and deli counter. Opposite the bar are three tables that can move along the wall on a sliding track system to obtain different configurations. A pragmatic solution to the issue of limited space, this track system lends efficiency by accommodating different party sizes.

Studio DiDeA designed the bar stools and shelving units and had them manufactured in Sicily by local artisans. Chalkboards on the shelving units list menu options and daily specials.

Studio DiDeA also designed the industrial furnishings within Muddica, including bar stools that sit below the counter, tables, and shelving units, all of which have a uniform modular style. In an effort to keep production local, the furniture was made by Sicilian artisans out of pinewood and iron. Above the bar, wicker lamps from Ikea give the space a soft glow that pairs well with the more structured materials found throughout the space.

The dining space at the back of the restaurant showcases hexagonal tiles in varying shades of gray, as well as custom tables and black folding chairs designed by Studio DiDeA. The shelving units feature an assortment of Mediterranean products for sale.

An exposed brick archway acts as a partial separation between rooms. Thus, diners who occupy the back of the restaurant experience the ambiance of an informal trattoria, highlighting the flexible nature of the small space. While the renovation was taking place, a wooden ceiling with heavy beams was revealed, which contrasts with the thin and elegant pinewood furnishings.

Shown here is a frontal view of the Studio DiDeA-designed bar stools and tables that are connected to a sliding track system. Above these furnishings, modular shelves feature a selection of wines available for sale.

The shelving units hovering over the tables are stocked with Sicilian products. In the entrance, there’s a large assortment of wines and in the back section, a selection of olive oil, olives, tapenade, tomato sauces, and other Mediterranean staples. Muddica uses and sells its own brand of artisanal olive oil made from Sicilian olives, and each bottle is marked with the same logo that can be found on the exterior of the restaurant.

Previously a tailor’s shop located in the heart of Milan, Muddica has been converted into a restaurant, bar, and Sicilian deli.