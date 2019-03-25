Subscribe
Oscar Niemeyer
Latest
Stories
Collections
Design Icon: Oscar Niemeyer
A look back at the iconic modernist buildings designed by legendary Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer.
Patrick Sisson
Around Manhattan Architectural Boat Tours by AIA New York
New York City is synonymous with the great buildings that stand within its limits: the Empire State Building, Grand Central...
Sara Carpenter
Last Chance: Lessons from Modernism
Modern-minded New Yorkers have just a few more days to swing by Cooper Union’s Lessons From Modernism: Environmental Design...
Sara Carpenter