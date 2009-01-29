Subscribe
n
National Forest Design L.L.C.
Follow
Latest
6
Stories
0
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
101 Alternative Energy: Gusty Thoughts and Tankless Tasks
Sarah Rich
101 Alternative Energy: Sunny Delight
Sunlight transportation systems are the pinnacle of innovation in energy-efficient design.
Sarah Rich
101 Alternative Energy: Light On
The standard pear-shaped incandescent bulb thatmost of us have been using for ages has a bad reputation among environmentalists...
Sarah Rich
101 Alternative Energy: Climate Control
Few things use more energy at home than the pursuitof the perfect indoor temperature.
Sarah Rich
101 Alternative Energy: Knowledge Is Power
If necessity is the mother of invention, then the coupled concerns of population growth and resource depletion might be...
Sarah Rich
Energy Retrofit: The Now House Project
It may be simpler to build a zero-energy home from scratch than to retrofit an existing structure, but buildings constructed in...
Sarah Rich