101 Alternative Energy: Sunny Delight
By Sarah Rich –
Sunlight transportation systems are the pinnacle of innovation in energy-efficient design.
Using photovoltaic panels and fiber optic threads or cables, these systems literally transport daylight into windowless spaces, far outshining the full-spectrum lightbulbs that have long been used to get natural-feeling light into dark places.
