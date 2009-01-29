101 Alternative Energy: Light On

The second-most important thing to know about LEDs? These bulbs, when used a typical eight hours a day, will last approximately 17 years. In other words, once you change the bulb, you can forget about everything except how much money you’ll be saving. Because LEDs give off no heat, the only thing warm about these bulbs is the soft golden light they give off. In fact, LEDs have tremendous color-temperature flexibility, emitting a spectrum from warm and golden to cool and white.