101 Alternative Energy: Light On
By Sarah Rich –
The standard pear-shaped incandescent bulb thatmost of us have been using for ages has a bad reputation among environmentalists as an energy hog.
Incandescent bulbs last a very short time, and waste almost all of the energy passing through them in the form of heat, rendering them highly inefficient as a light source. These days, almost every list of "simple steps for saving the environment" includes switching from incandescents to compact fluorescents, which last up to ten times as long and shrink energy bills.
