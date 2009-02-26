Subscribe
m
Michael Cannell
Stories
Brooklyn Renaissance
Thanks to a group of young Brooklyn architects, an immigrant neighborhood untouched by gentrification gets low-income housing...
m
Michael Cannell
San Juan, PR
After three rainless weeks a welcome tropical shower blew into San Juan, Puerto Rico, one afternoon last May, awakening Casa...
m
Michael Cannell
Open Sesame
Architect Justin Korhammer kept the hallway of this Manhattan bachelor pad free and clear with a kitchen that folds away with the...
m
Michael Cannell
Outdoor Living in NYC
The super's unit was anything but in this Upper West side co-op, however architect Brad Zizmor saw potential in the apartment...
m
Michael Cannell