Stories

Brooklyn Renaissance
Thanks to a group of young Brooklyn architects, an immigrant neighborhood untouched by gentrification gets low-income housing...
Michael Cannell
San Juan, PR
After three rainless weeks a welcome tropical shower blew into San Juan, Puerto Rico, one afternoon last May, awakening Casa...
Michael Cannell
Open Sesame
Architect Justin Korhammer kept the hallway of this Manhattan bachelor pad free and clear with a kitchen that folds away with the...
Michael Cannell
Outdoor Living in NYC
The super's unit was anything but in this Upper West side co-op, however architect Brad Zizmor saw potential in the apartment...
Michael Cannell