Open Sesame

A flipper door folds up and out of the way to reveal a microwave for late-night leftovers.

Architect Justin Korhammer kept the hallway of this Manhattan bachelor pad free and clear with a kitchen that folds away with the precision of a Swiss Army Knife. To keep the kitchen shallow, the cooktop is limited to two burners and the shelves are a trim eight inches deep.

A three-foot drawer with a Corian surface for chopping slides away into the kitchen and ductwork beyond.

Bifold doors expose the center-stage workings of the kitchen—the sink, shelves, and prep area. The doors are installed so that they fold in, not out, thereby leaving the hallway unobstructed.

A down-market dishwasher and a refrigerator hauled from McGrath’s previous apartment are disguised behind custom panels of stainless steel.

By leaving a 14-inch gap to the ceiling, the kitchen stands as a piece of furniture, a stainless steel armoire with movable parts.