Stories

For the Highest Green Honor, One Couple Pulls Out All the Stops
With LEED-certified sustainability on the top of their list, a couple sets the bar for their new Los Angeles home.
m
Mary Ore
A Sliced-Up House Comes Together Again
This bisected 17th-century house in the Swiss Alps transforms into a 970-square-foot home for a British designer and his family.
m
Mary Ore