Marcel Breuer’s Marshad House Just Hit the Market for $1.8M

Location: 204 Cleveland Drive, Croton-on-Hudson, New York

Price: $1,800,000

Architect: Marcel Breuer

Year Built: 1950

Footprint: 2,292 square feet (three bedrooms, one full and one half baths)

Lot Size: 0.73 acres

From the Agent: "Here’s a rare opportunity for midcentury-modern enthusiasts to own a house designed by renowned Bauhaus architect Marcel Breuer in 1950. Privately set on a 3/4 acre, in-town parcel in the village of Croton-on- Hudson, this 2,292-square-foot, one-story, three-bedroom residence faces public woodlands through an expansive wall of windows. This architectural gem has been meticulously restored by the current owners. A central entry leads to three bright bedrooms in one wing, and free-flowing living spaces in the other. The living room features a unique locally quarried stone fireplace, original bluestone floor, and oversized picture window framing the private patio and gardens. The updated kitchen includes stainless-steel cabinetry, Caesarstone countertops, and Bosch appliances. The house is a brief walk to the Croton Gorge Trail, which leads to Silver Lake, a popular beach on the Croton River, and the in-town location has easy walking access to schools, library, shopping/restaurants, and parks. It’s a five-minute drive to the train station, with express trains to Grand Central Station."