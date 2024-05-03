Marcel Breuer’s Marshad House Just Hit the Market for $1.8M

SubscribeSign In
Set on a lush lot an hour’s drive from Manhattan, the 1950 residence has a quarried stone fireplace, an updated stainless-steel kitchen, and a distinctive butterfly roof.
Location: 204 Cleveland Drive, Croton-on-Hudson, New York

Price: $1,800,000

Architect: Marcel Breuer

Year Built: 1950

Footprint: 2,292 square feet (three bedrooms, one full and one half baths)

Lot Size: 0.73 acres

From the Agent: "Here’s a rare opportunity for midcentury-modern enthusiasts to own a house designed by renowned Bauhaus architect Marcel Breuer in 1950. Privately set on a 3/4 acre, in-town parcel in the village of Croton-on- Hudson, this 2,292-square-foot, one-story, three-bedroom residence faces public woodlands through an expansive wall of windows. This architectural gem has been meticulously restored by the current owners. A central entry leads to three bright bedrooms in one wing, and free-flowing living spaces in the other. The living room features a unique locally quarried stone fireplace, original bluestone floor, and oversized picture window framing the private patio and gardens. The updated kitchen includes stainless-steel cabinetry, Caesarstone countertops, and Bosch appliances. The house is a brief walk to the Croton Gorge Trail, which leads to Silver Lake, a popular beach on the Croton River, and the in-town location has easy walking access to schools, library, shopping/restaurants, and parks. It’s a five-minute drive to the train station, with express trains to Grand Central Station."

The home's exterior features a distinctive butterfly roof and cypress vertical siding.

The locally quarried stone fireplace in the living area is surrounded by glass windows and doors.

The kitchen overlooks the converted 290-square-foot studio, which was originally a one-car garage.

The three bedrooms are located in a private wing, opposite the main living spaces.

"The Marshad House offers the chance to experience a lifestyle celebrating individuality and creativity through the timeless appeal of Breuer's modernist design," notes the agent.

204 Cleveland Drive in Croton-on-Hudson, New York, is currently listed for $1,800,000 by Dalia Valdes and Inner Stringfellow of  William Pitt • Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty.

Dwell Staff
