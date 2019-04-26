Some designs never age, and the Wassily Chair by Knoll is the perfect case study in this brand of timelessness. Framed in tubular steel, it's a characteristic creation of designer Marcel Breuer, who became intrigued with this material after purchasing his first bicycle. Leather strips stretched between the tubes give the chair its distinctive angles, creating a comfortable and stylish space to sit and relax.

Knoll is Modern Always® because modern always works. For over 80 years, each chair, table, and desk has been conceived and constructed with a forward-thinking mentality, using the most advanced production methods and materials to create an immersive sensory experience that can last a lifetime. In doing so, the company has mastered the vital and nuanced elements behind furniture efficiency, ergonomics, and comfort while, at the same time, using recovery practices and materials that positively impact the environment.

Photo Courtesy of Lumens