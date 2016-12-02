Subscribe
Dwell+
Homes
Topics
Photos
Shop
Sign In
Subscribe
Dwell+
Magazine
Current Issue
Exclusives
Sourcebook
Subscribe
Homes
Prefab
Home Tours
Renovations
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Add a Home
Topics
Travel
Design News
Cabins
Videos
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
Shop
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Lighting & Fans
Shopping Guides
Pros
Lucas Spears
Follow
Latest
4
Stories
1
Collection
Followers
Following
Stories
In Praise of Light and Shadows
Junichiro Tanizaki’s 1933 book, In Praise of Shadows, has us thinking about how some office designs incorporate the outside world...
Lucas Spears
Temporarily Styling Your Home for The Holidays
Give your guests an unforgettable experience this holiday season by choosing one of the detailed interior designs to style your...
Lucas Spears
The Multi-Faceted Nature of a Wet Room
Remodelling your bathroom into a wet room offers you a number of capabilities that other bathroom designs do not.
Lucas Spears
Shabby Chic for the Newly Moved
Choosing a style to decorate your home can be stressful. But with shabby chic it doesn’t have to be. Charming, creative and...
Lucas Spears