Friends and family hang out on the back patio. “It’s kind of a fugly house, but we don’t care,” Caleb says.
Floor Plan of Hills Beach by Woodhull
The perimeter countertop is made from waxed cold-rolled steel. “I like materials that get better with age; this will fill up with color,” Caleb says.
The home’s modest size meant Caleb did not have to worry too much about material and labor costs. For example, all the interior walls are done in plaster, which is three-to-four times more expensive than drywall in Maine.
Shannon Richards, Caleb’s partner, often uses her laptop at the 13-foot long banquette, which needed to be finessed a bit because the initial version looked too bulky. The team laid the maple floorboards at an angle and used a white-tinged stain that will preserve their natural appearance.
Shannon, who’s involved in the craft community, suggested that Caleb commission local metalsmith Erica Moody to make the hardware for the cabinetry in the entry.
Local artist John Bisbee created a decorative screen out of nails for the end of the base cabinet. Stuart built the drawers using traditional wood-on-wood slides and proportionally spaced dovetails, which operate differently in summer and winter. “Those idiosyncrasies effect the way you interact with it,” Stuart notes. “The kitchen is experiential in that way.”
The insides of the carcass are as beautiful as the exposed faces. “You can’t capture a piece of solid wood in a frame or it will expand, contract, and crack, so we re-assembled our leftover walnut strips to infill the framework,” Stuart says.
“I like the darkness of walnut. Other woods tend to yellow if you don’t stain it, while walnut stays true to itself,” Caleb says. The white glass tile backsplash melds with the wall.
“Using only wood to form a cabinet results in artistic moments. Diagonals read as decorative, but these strong triangles are necessary when you’re not using plywood,” Caleb says. “It’s pure joy to use the kitchen, knowing that all parts of it are built with meaning and without compromise.
In the first-floor bathroom, the mermaid backsplash Caleb carved plays off the Hygge & West “Mermaid” wallpaper.
“When we buy something new, it’s usually with the intent to replace something we are ready to part with. It’s a delicate balance of give-and-take.”
Light Box
Peter created a simple uplight at the top of the wood box by wiring together energy-efficient fluorescent fixtures typically used under cabinets and countertops. “The cheaper magnetic models hum unacceptably loudly, so make sure you get the electronic ballast types,” he warns. He then painted the cavity white to reflect light and covered them with quarter-inch-thick acrylic from TAP Plastics.
Photo caption: The second floor features this clever storage design—a “hidden space,” as co-design studio refers to it.
Built-ins reduce the need for furniture.
The reused doors serve as more than floor, walls, and ceiling; several are still functional. In the dining room, the benches lift up for storage, and doors on either side of the banquette open to reveal closets.
Plexiglass panels have been used for for the kitchen cabinets and staircase shelving.
Completed between the birth of their third child and Anthonie’s doctoral defense, the built-in library is one of the couple’s favorite features in the cabin.
Gregory Creek Residence - Cabinetry
Throughout, Erik and Bill repeated and “wrapped” materials, like the birch plywood near the front entrance, which extends from the bench to the coat rack.
A custom coat rack at the entrance maintains the open feel.
The architects removed two small closets (necessitating supports in their place) and added a new fireplace surround that mirrors those downstairs.
A bar is tucked away in a living area built-in.
A custom built-in with laminate accents in the dressing area is also by Joshua West Smith. “He did such a beautiful job of making cabinetry that looks like what could have been in the house,” says Merrill.
Rejuvenation wall hooks match the shade of the bench cushion. The laundry room's Heath tiles are colored in "Heron Blue."
A freestanding wall in the living area creates a divider for the entryway while concealing mechanical systems and providing storage.
The tongue-and-groove walls are another element original to the home, and, now, newly painted white, they provide the perfect canvas for setting off Ginger's art collection.
Walnut built-ins store household odds-and-ends, clothing, and create a desk for work.
Raising the bed above floor level, architect Kyu Sung Woo converted this tiny studio into an open and comfortable home for Wonbo Woo. Photos by: Adam Friedberg
The residence receives all-day sun, which is particularly captivating when bathing the rooftop area in a late afternoon golden glow.
View into the rooftop greenhouse with its outdoor kitchen and pedal bin from Vipp.
Rose’s pottery studio opens right up to the back lawn to let the sunlight (or curious pups) inside.
Each of the sliding trays in Pozner’s tidy office desk serves a different function.