Laura Feinstein
Stories
Design Travel Guide: Cape Town, South Africa
Taking the reigns as 2014’s Design Capital of The Year, Cape Town is happening.
Andy Warhol at The Brant Foundation Study Center
The first comprehensive survey of Andy Warhol's oeuvre, this extensive homage to Warhol spans his early days as an illustrator to...
Do It: The Compendium by Hans Ulrich Obrist
With his newest book, internationally renowned curator Hans Ulrich Obrist brings together 20 years of his do it project: an...
Weekend Detour: Beacon, New York
Located in the sleepy hamlet of Beacon, New York, Dia:Beacon attracts international visitors to its cutting edge design center...
Porches Inn, North Adams, Massachusetts
In 1985, the Sprague Electric Mill in North Adams, Massachusetts, closed down.
