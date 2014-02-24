Design Travel Guide: Cape Town, South Africa

Home base to South Africa’s burgeoning art scene, Cape Town offers everything from niche work/exhibit spaces on Kloof Street to higher end galleries catering to an international clientele. Here are a few of our favorite spots to see art in the city:



Worldart (pictured) Building a reputation both locally and globally, WORLDART’s intimate gallery space has become one of the premier arts institutions in Cape Town. Specializing in urban and pop painting, check out some of Africa’s emerging talent in this cheery, brightly lit spot. 54 Church Street, Cape Town



SMAC Art Gallery Showroom The Stellenbosch Modern and Contemporary (SMAC) Art Gallery’s Cape Town space is dedicated to showcasing and supporting art movements in South Africa with a heavy bent towards the modernist abstract era, the protest era, and African artists in the post-war period. Also working as a publication incubator, SMAC recently produced locally celebrated works such as Expanding the Narrative of South African Art, and Abstract South African Art from the Isolation Years: Part III. In-Fin Art Building, Cnr of Buitengracht & Buitensingel St., Cape Town, 8001



Whatiftheworld Founded in 2008 on the site of a decommissioned synagogue in the industrialized Woodstock design district, Whatiftheworld has been an important force for nurturing emerging art talent in South Africa. Contribute to the urban renewal of Cape Town by stopping by and seeing some of the best in South African art now. 1 Argyle Street (Corner of Argyle & Albert Road), Woodstock 7925



Blank Projects 113-115 Sir Lowry Rd Woodstock Cape Town 7925