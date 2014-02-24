Design Travel Guide: Cape Town, South Africa
Honored with the title of World Design Capital 2014, this spring Cape Town, South Africa will play host to the Olympics of international aesthetics. Intended to shine a spotlight on modern design’s impact on urban spaces, economy, and local citizens, each year the WDC Design Capital® (WDC) provides an outstanding opportunity for selected cities to demonstrate just what makes them so unique. Fortunately for Cape Town, whose influences range from English colonialism and Victorian flourishes to the vibrancy of the city’s Malay communities, visitors this spring won’t be lacking for inspiration.
In anticipation of the events, which kick off this February 28th, we recently visited the cosmopolitan hub to scout out the best in cutting edge design—scouring side streets and downtown centers to find the best in artisanal crafts, emerging South African artists, and eclectic hotels to visit while you enjoy the festivities.
And special thanks to tour agency Follow me 2 Africa for the travel tips.