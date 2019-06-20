Capturing words and letters in media that range from human skin to mini-sandwiches, 3D Typography is a celebration of the words that emerge in unexpected locales and language that has an intrinsic bond to its varied means of conveyance. Jeanette Abbink and Emily CM Anderson—former Dwell creative director and senior designer, respectively—curated the tangible typefaces in this collection from projects around the world. Though Helvetica’s perfectly balanced composition conveys a clear message, it is precisely this collection’s disconnect between easy reading and meaning that makes discovering and deciphering it such fun.

Photo Courtesy of Mark Batty Publisher