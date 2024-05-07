Close to Home

When lifestyle entrepreneur Joy Cho and her husband, Bob, kicked off their Los Angeles house hunt, the start of their search was far from smooth. Faced with a competitive environment and limited inventory, the couple quickly grew discouraged. "When we started looking for a home to buy in 2014, we were not able to find much in our budget in the neighborhood we wanted," recalls Joy.



Proceeding with trepidation, they almost halted their search entirely—until a conversation with friends steered them in a previously unconsidered direction. Those friends, McShane and Cleo Murnane—principal architect and interior designer from Los Angeles firm Project M Plus—planted the seed of new construction in their minds.

After a strategic pivot, the couple purchased adjacent lots in the hills, and the Murnanes got to work designing a property that could be a forever home for the family, with a dedicated studio for Joy. "I always wanted a home office that wasn’t actually inside my house," she says. "The two lots allowed us to also build a studio for me to work that would double as a guesthouse for friends and family."