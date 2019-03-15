Subscribe
George Nakashima
Stories
A Serene Nakashima Bathroom Survives
George Nakashima’s sublime Japanese-style bathroom endures at his rural estate.
Diana Budds
Exploring the Process of George Nakashima Woodworker
New York's 1950 Gallery showcases rare photos and a posthumous collaboration between George and his daughter Mira.
Patrick Sisson
Design Icon: George Nakashima
A skilled and spiritual craftsman, George Nakashima crafted wood furniture that elevated and showcased natural forms.
Patrick Sisson