Simple Tips and Tricks for Burglar-Proofing Your Home

Chris Casey has seen a lot of burglaries. He knows that burglars’ methods are as varied as the types of targets they choose: Someone breaks into the back of your house while an accomplice knocks on the front door to distract you. After you buy gold jewelry from a pawnshop, the store owner notes your address and sends someone to kick in your front door and steal it all back (along with any other valuables they see). A kid is paid $50 a day to raid homes in the distant suburbs, assuming all the risk—and doing all the jail time—for an organized crime ring.