f
Frances J. Folsom
Follow
Latest
4
Stories
0
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
The Dorothy and Herbert Vogel Modern Art Collection
Recently the Bowdoin College Museum of Art received a gift of 320 artworks from the collection of Dorothy and Herbert Vogel—a...
f
Frances J. Folsom
Art Nouveau Architect Henry van de Velde
Noted architect Henry van de Velde (1863-1957) designed gorgeous, modern buildings and interiors in his now famous Art Nouveau...
f
Frances J. Folsom
Peru Community Schools Art Gallery: The G. David Thompson Collection
No one would expect an art collection worth millions to be housed in a high school in a small Midwest town.
f
Frances J. Folsom
Lenbachhaus Gallery and Museum in Munich
All it took was a new copper-clad addition, the installation of a geo-thermal heating and cooling system, and some LED lighting...
f
Frances J. Folsom