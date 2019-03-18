Art Nouveau Architect Henry van de Velde

What Van de Velde was to Art Nouveau architecture Walter Gropius was to Bauhaus. The stunning Art Nouveau buildings he designed still exist in Germany’s Thuringer and Saxony region.

Van de Velde and two other Belgian architects, Victor Horta and Paul Hankar were the founders of Art Nouveau, or, Jugendstil architecture as it is called in Germany. He was one of the first modern architects to develop the theory "form follows function".

After starting his career as a painter in Belgium, Van de Velde turned to architecture and design after becoming enamored with the works of William Morris and John Ruskin of the Arts and Crafts Movement (1860-1910).

The main building of Bauhaus University. Designed by Henry van de Velde in 1904 when it was the School of Art and Applied Arts. The design and installation of large windows provided the students with natural light. Van de Velde was the director there from 1902 - 1917. The building is now a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

One of his most important commissions came in 1895 when he designed the interiors and furniture for the famed Maison de l’Art Nouveau in Paris. Refusing to bend to the process of historical patterns, which he thought were banal and hideous, he put his Art Nouveau mark on everything; buildings, furnishings, china, wallpapers, and even draperies.

Van de Velde designed this smaller building of Bauhaus University in 1905. He took particular care to arc the building to give the inside a cavernous effect. This building is also listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

In 1902 the Grand Duke of Weimar contracted Van de Velde to design two buildings for his School of Art and Applied Arts, now Bauhaus University. It was from these that the Bauhaus style of architecture emerged. They are now listed as UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

Hendy van de Velde's house, Hohe Papplin Haus in Weimar. Note the bowed out large windows, very Art Nouveau in design, that let in an abundance of natural light. Van de Velde designed the furnishings to match the shape of the room.