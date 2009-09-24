Subscribe
d
Donovan Finn
Stories
Mid-City Modern
In the heart of Atlanta, Shawn Moseley worked closely with designer Scott Ball to design and build his new house not ten minutes...
d
Donovan Finn
Big Easy Living
In the hot and humid South, time seems to stand still and the architecture is often no different.
d
Donovan Finn
Future Building
Resembling in form and function ancestors such as Jean Prouvé’s prefab Tropical House, Architect Fred Friedmeyer’s prefab...
d
Donovan Finn
All You Need Is LV
In the most unlikely of places—rural Missouri—Rocio Romero has designed and built a prefab empire.
d
Donovan Finn
Baton Rouge Oasis
On a lot nobody, particularly the city of Baton Rouge, could love, architect David Baird created an oasis for his family and his...
d
Donovan Finn