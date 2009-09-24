Stories

Mid-City Modern
In the heart of Atlanta, Shawn Moseley worked closely with designer Scott Ball to design and build his new house not ten minutes...
Donovan Finn
Big Easy Living
In the hot and humid South, time seems to stand still and the architecture is often no different.
Donovan Finn
Future Building
Resembling in form and function ancestors such as Jean Prouvé’s prefab Tropical House, Architect Fred Friedmeyer’s prefab...
Donovan Finn
All You Need Is LV
In the most unlikely of places—rural Missouri—Rocio Romero has designed and built a prefab empire.
Donovan Finn
Baton Rouge Oasis
On a lot nobody, particularly the city of Baton Rouge, could love, architect David Baird created an oasis for his family and his...
Donovan Finn